1,164 Shares in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Purchased by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. L & S Advisors Inc grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 27,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Mohawk Industries news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MHK has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.93.

Shares of NYSE:MHK traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $209.97. 20,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.40. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.34 and a 1 year high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%. On average, research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

