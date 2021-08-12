Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 721 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 29.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in KLA by 30.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 179,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,448,000 after acquiring an additional 42,004 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in KLA by 5.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Torray LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter worth about $1,695,000. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.81.

Shares of KLAC stock traded down $12.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $330.57. The company had a trading volume of 36,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,051. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $319.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. KLA Co. has a one year low of $171.31 and a one year high of $359.69. The firm has a market cap of $50.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.74%.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,925,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total value of $44,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,217.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,188 shares of company stock worth $4,088,439. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

