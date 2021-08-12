Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 8,383 TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 875,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,651,000 after acquiring an additional 14,369 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in TC Energy by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in TC Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,973,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,391,000 after buying an additional 41,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TC Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.09.

TRP stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.16. 65,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,999,173. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $53.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6917 per share. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 39.49%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

