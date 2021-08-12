IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is an oncology-focused precision medicine company. It focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics for patients using molecular diagnostics. The company’s product pipeline consists of IDE196, MAT2A, PARG, Pol-theta and WRN which are in clinical stage. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IDYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.22.

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.22. 4,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,105. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.17 million, a PE ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 1.93.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). On average, research analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $264,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,607 shares of company stock worth $604,334 in the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,506,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,396,000 after purchasing an additional 407,864 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 183.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 23,909 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

