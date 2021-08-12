Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gritstone Oncology is developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company has built its tumor-specific immunotherapy approach on two key pillars – first, a proprietary machine learning-based platform, Gritstone EDGE(TM), which provides a powerful ability to predict from a routine tumor biopsy the tumor-specific neoantigens, or TSNA, that are presented on a patient?s tumor cells; and second, the ability to develop and manufacture potent immunotherapies utilizing patients? TSNA to drive the patient?s immune system to attack and destroy tumors. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Gritstone bio in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:GRTS traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,193. Gritstone bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $35.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.55. The company has a market capitalization of $380.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.10.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.25. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 157.14% and a negative return on equity of 45.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gritstone bio will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

