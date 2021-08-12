Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 565,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 349,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,468,000 after purchasing an additional 183,342 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 177,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,549,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.71.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 21,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total value of $3,175,987.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 258,073 shares in the company, valued at $38,401,262.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,141,465.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 134,143 shares of company stock worth $19,165,726 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $144.54. 4,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,743. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $85.74 and a fifty-two week high of $152.63.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.