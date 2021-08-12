Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.17). ImmunoGen reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.51). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.92 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 106.62% and a negative net margin of 40.82%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMGN. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 13.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 151,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 3.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 10.8% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 21,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IMGN traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 1.33. ImmunoGen has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.11.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

