Analysts Set Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) PT at $30.06

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.06.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of DRQ traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.03. 2,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,635. Dril-Quip has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $40.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.74. The company has a market capitalization of $957.70 million, a P/E ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 1.52.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.45). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dril-Quip will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $172,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 62.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 39,211 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 15.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 303,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,084,000 after purchasing an additional 41,278 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 16.7% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 16,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 3.4% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 722,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,005,000 after acquiring an additional 24,029 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,997,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,288,000 after buying an additional 490,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

