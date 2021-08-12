Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Livent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Livent from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.65.
LTHM traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.87. The stock had a trading volume of 76,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,237. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.15. Livent has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $25.60.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 122,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 9,391 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,799,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,843,000 after buying an additional 76,390 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 171,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after buying an additional 50,861 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 449.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 530,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,264,000 after buying an additional 433,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 379,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after buying an additional 15,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.
Livent Company Profile
Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.
