Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Livent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Livent from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.65.

LTHM traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.87. The stock had a trading volume of 76,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,237. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.15. Livent has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $25.60.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. As a group, analysts forecast that Livent will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 122,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 9,391 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,799,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,843,000 after buying an additional 76,390 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 171,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after buying an additional 50,861 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 449.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 530,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,264,000 after buying an additional 433,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 379,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after buying an additional 15,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

