Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CNTY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.25.

Shares of CNTY traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $13.87. 1,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $410.33 million, a PE ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 3.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.03. Century Casinos has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $15.84.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. Century Casinos had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.04%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Century Casinos will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Century Casinos by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Century Casinos during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Century Casinos by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Century Casinos by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 12, 2021, it operated four ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

