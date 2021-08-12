Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.750-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.20 billion-$3.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.45 billion.Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.200-$1.300 EPS.
Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $160.68. The stock had a trading volume of 31,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,927. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $151.00 and a 52-week high of $214.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.55.
Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.27. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $784.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.58 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Take-Two Interactive Software
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.
See Also: What is the LIBOR?
Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.