musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $178.50

musicMagpie plc (LON:MMAG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 178.50 ($2.33) and last traded at GBX 177 ($2.31), with a volume of 24336 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 181.50 ($2.37).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of musicMagpie in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get musicMagpie alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £189.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 187.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.24.

Musicmagpie plc engages in the online purchase and sale of second-hand technology products in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers smartphones, tablets, consoles, computers, CDs, DVDs, games, and books through its eCommerce platform. It sells its products through its online stores, musicMagpie.co.uk and Decluttr.com, and mobile application, as well as through third-party online channels.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for musicMagpie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for musicMagpie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.