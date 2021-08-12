OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.10

Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.18, with a volume of 24131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

OCFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CLSA dropped their target price on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.07.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -70.29 and a beta of 0.40.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.67). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $126.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.81 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCFT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,509,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 56.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,458,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,562,000 after buying an additional 189,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.15% of the company’s stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile (NYSE:OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.