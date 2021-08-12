Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Hits New 52-Week High at $35.76

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.76 and last traded at $35.56, with a volume of 20436 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.03.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JEF shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.59. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 19.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $3,401,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 890.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,382,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,671,000 after buying an additional 3,040,665 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 932.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,779,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,557,000 after buying an additional 1,606,905 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $45,640,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 212.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,901,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,231,000 after buying an additional 1,292,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 313.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,612,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,539,000 after buying an additional 1,223,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

