Strategic Investment Advisors MI Invests $356,000 in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,844 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 142.9% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.73. 182,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,572,964. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $75.97 billion, a PE ratio of 48.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.56.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

A number of brokerages have commented on COP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.19.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

