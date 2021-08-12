Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Hits New 52-Week High at $61.06

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.06 and last traded at $61.00, with a volume of 1834 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.99.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MC. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moelis & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $360.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.36 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 78.25% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 75.60%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.