Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Stock Price Up 8%

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) shares rose 8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $59.73 and last traded at $59.73. Approximately 445 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 138,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.30.

GCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Genesco alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $899.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.24.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.32. The company had revenue of $538.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.15 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.65) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $27,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,988. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Genesco by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 126,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Genesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Genesco by 860.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Genesco by 136.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 17,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Company Profile (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.