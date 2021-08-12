Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,825 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,989,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,409,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,939 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,673,164 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $537,004,000 after purchasing an additional 240,110 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,446,207 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $509,271,000 after purchasing an additional 105,147 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Best Buy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,289,388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $377,654,000 after purchasing an additional 18,560 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Best Buy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,648,643 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $304,102,000 after purchasing an additional 30,143 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.90. 64,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,424,225. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.93 and a 12 month high of $128.57. The stock has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $537,195.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total transaction of $154,731.01. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,687.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,310 shares of company stock valued at $20,992,794. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.39.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

