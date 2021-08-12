Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $935,000 Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 89.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 391,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,705,000 after purchasing an additional 13,551 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,640,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $804,565,000 after purchasing an additional 699,310 shares in the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.7% during the first quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 33,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 80,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.44.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,151 shares of company stock worth $1,417,136 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $82.79. 363,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,132,285. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $66.79 and a one year high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $162.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.72.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

