13,378 Shares in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Acquired by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in BCE by 67,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in BCE in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in BCE in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in BCE in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 194.5% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BCE. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.05.

BCE remained flat at $$50.90 during trading on Thursday. 27,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,844. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.44. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.91 and a fifty-two week high of $51.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.7011 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. BCE’s payout ratio is 128.89%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

