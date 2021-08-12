Credit Suisse Group Cuts Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target to $115.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MGA. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Magna International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Magna International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Magna International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.27.

Shares of MGA traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.52. The company had a trading volume of 50,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.54. Magna International has a 52-week low of $43.08 and a 52-week high of $104.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.71) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Magna International’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magna International during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Magna International by 692.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Magna International during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Magna International during the first quarter valued at about $42,744,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Magna International by 24.5% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,954,000 after acquiring an additional 40,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.66% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

