Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for central nervous system disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of SLS-002, SLS-006, SLS-008, SLS-010 and SLS-012 which are in clinical stage. Seelos Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Apricus Biosciences Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Get Seelos Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Seelos Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.21.

Shares of NASDAQ SEEL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.18. 17,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,423,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Seelos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 22,020.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 8,588 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seelos Therapeutics (SEEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seelos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seelos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.