Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Li Auto Inc. is an innovator in energy vehicle market. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric SUVs. Li Auto Inc. is based in BEIJING, China. “

Get Li Auto alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. cut their price target on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.11.

Shares of LI stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.41. 364,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,092,125. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.76. The company has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.58. Li Auto has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $47.70.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Li Auto will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $572,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Li Auto by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,907,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,674 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Li Auto during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,711,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Li Auto by 2,241.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 107,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 103,098 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Li Auto by 473.4% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 674,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,575,000 after purchasing an additional 557,056 shares during the period. 12.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Li Auto (LI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.