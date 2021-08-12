The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

Get The RMR Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RMR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of The RMR Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Shares of NASDAQ RMR traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.74. The company had a trading volume of 307 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,428. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.21. The RMR Group has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $44.16. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in The RMR Group by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The RMR Group (RMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.