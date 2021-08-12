Strategic Investment Advisors MI Buys 1,825 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 74.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,276 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $60,543,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 19.7% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 22,506 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.8% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,811 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 721,234 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $114,546,000 after buying an additional 30,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 387,372 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,525,000 after buying an additional 18,021 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PXD traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $153.02. The company had a trading volume of 46,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,614. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $175.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.86.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 136.59%.

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $167.00 price target (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.04.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

