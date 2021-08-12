Barclays Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €241.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €241.00 ($283.53) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €181.00 ($212.94) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €242.00 ($284.71) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Nord/LB set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €199.00 ($234.12) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €205.36 ($241.60).

Shares of MTX stock traded up €2.00 ($2.35) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €206.60 ($243.06). 197,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,994. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €209.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of €129.95 ($152.88) and a 12-month high of €224.90 ($264.59). The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.99.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

