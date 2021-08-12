Morgan Stanley Trims Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Target Price to $264.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $271.00 to $264.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $251.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cummins from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $281.39.

Shares of Cummins stock traded down $3.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $238.68. The stock had a trading volume of 16,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,974. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.54. The stock has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cummins has a 1 year low of $199.70 and a 1 year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s payout ratio is 44.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Cummins by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

