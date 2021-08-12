Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €111.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) price objective on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GXI. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.50 ($108.82) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gerresheimer presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €100.07 ($117.73).

Shares of ETR GXI traded down €0.35 ($0.41) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €87.75 ($103.24). The company had a trading volume of 72,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. Gerresheimer has a 52 week low of €81.30 ($95.65) and a 52 week high of €103.70 ($122.00). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €90.88. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.73.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

