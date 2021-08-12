Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) fell 8.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.20 and last traded at $21.20. 399 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 134,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.17.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLRX. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $749.11 million, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.97.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.03. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.93% and a negative net margin of 501.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $360,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,065,762.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $100,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,617.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $593,235 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CHI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,367,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,953,000 after purchasing an additional 43,093 shares during the period. Grace Capital boosted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 57,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 19,650 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

