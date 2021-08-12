TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Given a €28.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €29.60 ($34.82) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €26.29 ($30.93).

Shares of TEG stock traded up €0.38 ($0.45) on Wednesday, hitting €28.78 ($33.86). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.84, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €27.71. TAG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €23.16 ($27.25) and a fifty-two week high of €28.89 ($33.99). The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.63.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

