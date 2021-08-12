Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €295.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €295.00 ($347.06) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOW3 has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a €305.00 ($358.82) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €258.63 ($304.26).

Volkswagen stock traded down €0.15 ($0.18) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €205.25 ($241.47). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 52 week high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €215.49. The firm has a market cap of $42.32 billion and a PE ratio of 5.83.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

