Ridgewood Investments LLC Makes New Investment in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in RLX Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $154,701,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in RLX Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $134,924,000. Discovery Value Fund bought a new stake in RLX Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $48,510,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in RLX Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $34,429,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in RLX Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $32,761,000. 4.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RLX traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.90. The stock had a trading volume of 505,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,593,896. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.35. RLX Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $35.00.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $366.08 million during the quarter.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

