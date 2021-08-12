-$0.33 EPS Expected for Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) to post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.39). Magenta Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Magenta Therapeutics.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05.

MGTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Magenta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magenta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 54.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGTA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.50. 1,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,340. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.34. Magenta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $14.20. The company has a market cap of $380.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.35.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

