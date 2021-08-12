Ridgewood Investments LLC Takes Position in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,219,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,710,000. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,669,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $3,016,000.

SCHI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.60. 19,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,139. Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.09 and a 52-week high of $55.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.62.

