Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) Given a €23.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AD. UBS Group set a €25.40 ($29.88) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($35.88) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €28.88 ($33.98) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a twelve month low of €14.72 ($17.32) and a twelve month high of €20.42 ($24.02).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.