GXChain Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.27 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. GXChain has a market capitalization of $43.30 million and $13.27 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for $0.62 or 0.00001396 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, GXChain has traded up 20.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,478,234 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

