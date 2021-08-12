Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Societe Generale raised their target price on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.44.

NYSE ACN traded up $1.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $321.20. 40,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,970,441. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $303.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $210.42 and a 1-year high of $322.36.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

