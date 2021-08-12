Ridgewood Investments LLC Sells 15,055 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Ridgewood Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,055 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

Shares of ADM traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.64. 46,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,603,528. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.26. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $43.21 and a 52-week high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.23%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 16,790 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at $28,817,002.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

