Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ayro had a negative return on equity of 33.83% and a negative net margin of 650.18%.

AYRO traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,089. Ayro has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 4.00.

Get Ayro alerts:

In other Ayro news, Director Sebastian Giordano sold 25,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $128,588.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,354.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rodney C. Jr. Keller sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $382,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 581,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 291,338 shares of company stock worth $1,516,832. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles for urban and community transport, local delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. It offers AYRO 311, a 3-wheeled vehicle for professional and personal use; Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus; and AYRO 511 4Ã4 concepts.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Ayro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.