Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $300,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,392,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,301,000 after buying an additional 585,917 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6,028.0% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 459,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,582,000 after purchasing an additional 452,098 shares during the period. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 574,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,456,000 after purchasing an additional 353,971 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 179.8% in the 1st quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 398,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,564,000 after purchasing an additional 255,920 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,707,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,912,000 after purchasing an additional 224,925 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHO stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.23. The company had a trading volume of 511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,846. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.25. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $51.56.

