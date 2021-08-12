Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.500-$2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.28 billion-$2.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC traded down $1.12 on Thursday, reaching $63.00. 7,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,330. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $68.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -8.14, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.56.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 27.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACHC shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday. They set an underweight rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Healthcare presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.48.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

