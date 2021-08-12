Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.500-$2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.28 billion-$2.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion.
Shares of NASDAQ ACHC traded down $1.12 on Thursday, reaching $63.00. 7,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,330. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $68.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -8.14, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.56.
Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 27.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Acadia Healthcare Company Profile
Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.
