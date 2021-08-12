ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 155.78% and a negative return on equity of 85.82%.

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.52. 15,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,662,485. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.63. ADMA Biologics has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $3.71. The company has a market cap of $194.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Several analysts have commented on ADMA shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.