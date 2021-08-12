Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Given a €80.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Aurubis in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. DZ Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Aurubis in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Aurubis has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €77.28 ($90.91).

Get Aurubis alerts:

ETR NDA traded up €1.52 ($1.79) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €75.26 ($88.54). The stock had a trading volume of 164,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,299. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion and a PE ratio of 5.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €81.33. Aurubis has a twelve month low of €54.72 ($64.38) and a twelve month high of €87.74 ($103.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.