IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “iRadimed Corporation engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and distributing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible products. It offers non-magnetic intravenous (IV) infusion pump systems, IV tubing sets, IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls under the mRidium name; side car pump modules; dose error reduction systems; Masimo SET SpO2 monitoring products; and MRI Pulse oximeters, and MRI oximeter remotes and displays under the iMagox name used during MRI procedures. iRadimed Corporation is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IRMD. TheStreet upgraded IRadimed from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Roth Capital increased their price target on IRadimed from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of IRadimed stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $35.21. 7 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,109. IRadimed has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $40.51. The company has a market capitalization of $433.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.53.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. IRadimed had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IRadimed will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James B. Hawkins sold 4,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $165,140.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,852.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 3,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $108,692.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,812.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,243,221 in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IRadimed by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 761,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,627,000 after acquiring an additional 97,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in IRadimed by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 409,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of IRadimed by 9.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of IRadimed by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 38,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of IRadimed by 36.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 9,919 shares in the last quarter. 36.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

