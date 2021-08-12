Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kosmos Energy Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on under-explored regions in Africa. Kosmos Energy Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other research firms have also commented on KOS. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kosmos Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.70 to $7.80 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America upgraded Kosmos Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.50 to $3.70 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Kosmos Energy from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.21.

Shares of NYSE:KOS traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $2.20. The company had a trading volume of 66,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,434,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. Kosmos Energy has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $3.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 3.77.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 54.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kosmos Energy news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 596,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,375.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 8.5% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 95,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 7,552 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 926,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 20.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 41.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,753 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 9,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

