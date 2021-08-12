Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Grows Position in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MONCU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MONCU) by 92.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monument Circle Acquisition were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MONCU. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,004,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,283,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000.

Get Monument Circle Acquisition alerts:

Shares of MONCU stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $10.03. 2,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,042. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03. Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MONCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MONCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Monument Circle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monument Circle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.