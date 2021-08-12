Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Stock Position Lifted by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,759 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 15.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 42.0% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 0.5% in the first quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,057 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 36.8% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 851 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of NYSE TWTR traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.85. 377,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,622,992. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $51.75 billion, a PE ratio of 136.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.21. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.82 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist upped their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Twitter from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.29.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $801,071.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $1,260,821.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,888 shares of company stock worth $4,708,047 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.