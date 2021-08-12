48,603 Shares in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU) Purchased by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000.

Get Gores Holdings VIII alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GIIXU traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.92. 19,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,928. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.86.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIIXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VIII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VIII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.