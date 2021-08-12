Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $438,000 Stock Holdings in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALTUU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALTUU) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altitude Acquisition were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $643,000.

Get Altitude Acquisition alerts:

Shares of ALTUU stock remained flat at $$10.13 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,405. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.14. Altitude Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $17.00.

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Featured Story: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALTUU).

Receive News & Ratings for Altitude Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altitude Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.