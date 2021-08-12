ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target Raised to C$14.00 at Standpoint Research

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price target boosted by Standpoint Research to C$14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$10.25 price objective on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.78.

Shares of TSE ECN traded down C$0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$10.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 924,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,023. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.62. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$4.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.56. The firm has a market cap of C$2.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -106.63.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$93.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$87.88 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ECN Capital will post 0.6088381 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -79.56%.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

